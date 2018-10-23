MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Curious just how far your dollar goes in St. Paul?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in St. Paul if you’ve got a budget of $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

350 St. Peter St., #608 (Downtown)

Listed at $1,200/month, this 883-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 350 St. Peter St., #608.

The condo boasts in-unit laundry, air conditioning, concrete flooring and large windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

380 Ramsey St. (Summit Hill)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 380 Ramsey St. It’s listed for $1,195/month for its 900 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The apartment features a private deck, wooden cabinetry and hardwood floors. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

360 Maple St. (Dayton’s Bluff)

Here’s a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom lower level of a duplex at 360 Maple St. that’s going for $1,150/month.

In the apartment, you’ll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a washer and dryer in the basement. The building has on-street parking, plus lawn care and snow removal done by the owner. Hairball alert: cats are welcome, with a pet deposit, but dogs are not.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

616 Summit Ave. (Summit Hill)

Then, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom apartment that’s located at 616 Summit Ave. It’s listed for $1,125/month.

In the top-floor unit, you’ll get hardwood flooring, built-in air conditioning, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry and views of Summit Avenue. Meows, but not barks, are welcome (with a pet deposit and monthly pet rent).

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

