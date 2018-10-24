MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the big winning ticket for the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery was sold in South Carolina, Minnesota didn’t go empty-handed.

Lottery officials say seven tickets from Tuesday’s drawing sold in Minnesota were $10,000 winners. Those tickets matched four of the first five numbers, and the mega ball. Lottery officials said Minnesota players won more than $2.2 million during the latest Mega Millions run.

Sales from this drawing generated more than $10 million for state beneficiaries, which include more than $4 million for environmental causes.