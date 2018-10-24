MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Center say a woman was assaulted and robbed while walking home with her children Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 1200 block of 54th Avenue North at around 1:30 p.m. There, police responded to the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with a non-life threatening injury to her head.

During the investigation, police determined that the woman was walking home in the area with her children when she was approached by a man. The man then attempted to take her purse. During the struggle, the man fired a gunshot at the victim and left the scene in a black vehicle. The victim then walked home and called police.

The victim’s purse is described as brown or yellow with a single strap.

Police say they are still trying to determine if the woman was shot. She was bleeding from the head, and it was possible she was grazed. Her children were unharmed.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, skinny build, 5-foot-10 and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robbery. If you have any information concerning this case, please contact Detective John Ratajczyk at 763-503-3243 or jratajczyk@ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us. You may also contact the Brooklyn Center Police Department anonymously through Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321 to report any information.

Police are asking members of the public who live in the area and have surveillance cameras to review them and contact police if they have any footage that may assist in the investigation.