Jeremy Ryan, Radioactive Material
(credit: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Wisconsin man is accused of attempting to buy radioactive material with the intention of killing someone, according to charges unsealed Thursday.

The U.S. District Court in Madison announced that Jeremy J. Ryan of Madison, Wisconsin is charged with attempting to purchase a radioactive substance online.

According to the complaint, Ryan tried obtaining radioactive material from a potential seller of the substance, who was actually a covert employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say Ryan indicated he wanted to use the radioactive substance to kill an unnamed individual.

A package containing an inert substitute for the radioactive material was sent to an address in Madison. Ryan picked it up and was subsequently arrested by law enforcement agents in Black Earth, Wisconsin Wednesday.

Ryan made his first appearance in federal court in Madison late Thursday morning.

According to CBS-affiliate Channel 3000, Ryan attempted a congressional run in 2018 to replace U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan. He lost in the primary against Bryan Steil.

If convicted, Ryan could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

