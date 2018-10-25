BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in August.

Mark James Evans, 46, of Deephaven, died from freshwater drowning on Aug. 16. According to Bloomington police, Evans’ death was accidental.

Deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Bloomington police officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 to a 911 call of a body found in the creek at the refuge.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the time of death was 8:21 a.m.