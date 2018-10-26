MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of St. Paul is saying goodbye to a long-serving officer. He’s been with the department for more than three decades.

Jon Sherwood started with St. Paul Police in 1986. He started his career at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office, spent the majority as a K9 officer, and is ending his career as a patrol officer. Now, after 32 years, he is retiring in the same place where he grew up.

“It takes on a special meaning when you’re from here and I go home right on the east side,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood doesn’t normally stop for lunch, but Friday wasn’t a typical day on the job for the officer. He said his goodbyes during the final roll call, to colleagues and friends he’s known for decades.

“We have become a family here, so we always tell him, Jon, you’ve got a home here. So don’t be a stranger,” Patrol Commander Bryant Gaden said.

Sherwood has won several awards, including officer of the year. But don’t expect him to bring that up. He’ll tell you why he’s loved the job for 32 years.

“It’s the people,” he said. “It’s the people who sit in those roll call seats every day.”

On his final sign-off of his career, he got the chance to serve the city he loves one last time.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” he said.

Sherwood’s great-great-grandfather was the first St Paul Officer to be killed in the line of duty. Sherwood says he plans to spend retirement walking his dog and spending more time with family.