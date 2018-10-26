APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – Apple Valley police say they are investigating two burglaries that occurred in the 800 blocks of Cortland and Fireside drives between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Both residences were occupied during the burglaries.

According to police, a suspect allegedly entered the homes through an unlocked door. One of the residents told police the suspect was in a vehicle in the garage, the other said the suspect was in the bathroom.

Police say one resident reported $800 in cash was taken from the home.

Both residents described the suspect as a younger male. Police say they believe the same suspect is responsible for both burglaries due to similarities described by the residents.

Anyone with video surveillance of that area is asked to review footage and contact Pam Walter, crime prevention specialist, at 952-953-2706.

No additional information has been released at this time.