MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man arrested in Florida for allegedly mailing crude pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump was once charged in Minnesota with theft and drug possession.

Court documents filed in Hennepin County show that 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was charged in 1995 with fifth-degree drug possession and theft by swindle. A decade later, the charges were dropped. (The mugshot above was taken in 2005).

According to The Star Tribune, Sayoc was 33 when he went to health supplement stores in the Twin Cities and purchased large amounts of vitamins and supplements. He allegedly returned the items, but with the merchandise taken out and replaced with water or beans.

When he was arrested, he allegedly was in possession of crack cocaine, which police say was found on the floor of the squad car, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper.

The suspected crack was destroyed before ever being brought to the city chemist. As such, the case against him was dropped. It’s unclear why it took 10 years, the newspaper reports.

On Friday, authorities arrested Sayoc in Florida in connection to a spree of package bombs sent to top Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama and the Clintons, and critics of the president, such as actor Robert De Niro.