(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian has been killed after being struck in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.
Brookly Park police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Welcome Avenue North. There, the pedestrian was crossing the street and was struck – it’s unclear if there was a crosswalk.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver did stop to cooperate with police.
Brooklyn Blvd and Welcome Ave N were closed for further investigation.