Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Pedestrian Killed
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian has been killed after being struck in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.

Brookly Park police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Welcome Avenue North. There, the pedestrian was crossing the street and was struck – it’s unclear if there was a crosswalk.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did stop to cooperate with police.

Brooklyn Blvd and Welcome Ave N were closed for further investigation.

