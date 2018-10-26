MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian has been killed after being struck in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.

Brookly Park police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Welcome Avenue North. There, the pedestrian was crossing the street and was struck – it’s unclear if there was a crosswalk.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did stop to cooperate with police.

Brooklyn Blvd and Welcome Ave N were closed for further investigation.