Peeping Tom Terrorizing Women In South Minneapolis NeighborhoodSeveral women in south Minneapolis are afraid to open their blinds because of what they saw outside their bedroom windows. At least three women in the Whittier neighborhood say a man has been watching them, sometimes on several occasions. The incidents go back all the way to this summer.

Police: Student Urinated On Outlet In Attempt To Set School On FireA 12-year-old boy has been arrested after trying set his school on fire by urinating on an electrical outlet, according to officials.

Jason Voorhees Immortalized In Minnesota Lake; Freddy Krueger Could Be NextHalloween is less than a week away, and if you like being scared you may have grown up watching "Friday the 13th" movies -- the ones where Jason Voorhees wore that infamous hockey mask and terrorized camp counselors at Crystal Lake. Thanks to a Princeton man, Jason still lives at the bottom of a Minnesota lake.

Minnesota Woman Finds Beloved Horse Shot Dead, Demands AnswersA northern Minnesota woman is searching for answers after she woke up Thursday to find a beloved young horse shot dead.

$25,000 Reward Offered In 11th Day Of Jayme Closs SearchIt's been 11 days since Jayme Closs disappeared from her western Wisconsin home, and now the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the 13-year-old's whereabouts.

Missing Montrose Teen Matthew Kiernan Found SafeThe Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a missing teen from Montrose has been found safe. Matthew Kiernan had not been seen or had any contact with family or friends since around noon on Tuesday, October 23.

WCCO Viewers’ Choice For The Best Candy Company In MinnesotaThe votes are in, and Reg Chapman brings us the story of Pearson's Candy Company -- which has been making candy in the Twin Cities for more than a century.

When Should You Buy Organic?We try to eat healthier, especially when feeding our families. That can get expensive, so when does it pay to go organic? To get the USDA Organic Seal, crops cannot have any genetically-modified organisms, synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation or certain pesticides. A short list of pesticides are allowed.

Woman Claims Delta Chose Cats Over Husband's AllergyThe wife of a Delta Air Lines passenger with a severe cat allergy says her husband was forced to get off a plane after another passenger boarded the aircraft with two cats.

Pedestrian Struck & Killed In Brooklyn ParkA pedestrian has been killed after being struck in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.