Case Of Missing Wisconsin Teen Hits Home For Area WomanThe wait for answers continues in the case of Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs, who has been missing since Oct. 15. For another family from the same area, the tragedy is all too real.

After 32 Years, Longtime St. Paul Police Officer Signs OffJon Sherwood started his career at the Hennepin County Sheriff's office, spent the majority as a K9 officer, and is ending his career as a patrol officer.

St. Paul Children's Football Game Halted After Adults FightSt. Paul police say adults fighting on the sidelines of a children's football game prompted its cancellation after someone fired a gun.

Peeping Tom Terrorizing Women In South Minneapolis NeighborhoodSeveral women in south Minneapolis are afraid to open their blinds because of what they saw outside their bedroom windows. At least three women in the Whittier neighborhood say a man has been watching them, sometimes on several occasions. The incidents go back all the way to this summer.

Holy Angels Soccer Goalies Have More In Common Than PositionThey play goalie, and their teams both made the state tournaments. They also play at the same school and they are from the same family – they’re brother and sister.

Minnesota Panel Issues Formal Approval For Disputed PipelineMinnesota regulators have issued a formal order approving Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, clearing the way for opponents to appeal.

Minnesota Woman Finds Beloved Horse Dead, Demands AnswersA northern Minnesota woman is searching for answers after she woke up Thursday to find a beloved young horse dead, with what she says is a gunshot wound to its head.

Debate Erupts Over Halloween Costumes Crossing Racial LinesNBC talk show host Megyn Kelly's comments about blackface on Halloween have reinvigorated a debate over costumes that cross racial lines and what's appropriate at a time when diverse movie and TV characters like Black Panther have become hugely popular.

Florida Pipe Bomb Suspect Was Once Charged In MinnesotaThe man arrested in Florida for allegedly mailing crude pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump was once charged in Minnesota with theft and drug possession.

Sacred Burial Site Near Internat'l Falls To Remain Closed To General PublicThe Minnesota Historical Society has decided to keep a sacred burial site located near International Falls closed to the general public, with limited access for Native Americans.