Filed Under:Fatal Head-On Crash, Spring Lake Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old Anoka man was killed in a Saturday morning head-on collision at County Road 10 and Highway 65 in Spring Lake Park.

Police say the passenger car driven by the 32-year-old Anoka man and a crossover SUV driven by a 69-year-old Roseville woman collided head-on in the westbound lanes of County Road 10 on the overpass over Highway 65. The drivers were the sole occupants of both vehicles.

According to an initial investigation of the crash, the passenger car had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of County Road 10 and the SUV was traveling westbound in the left lane.

The 69-year-old woman was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information has been released at this time.

