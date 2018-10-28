  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, James Avenue North, Minneapolis Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say a man has died after a Sunday morning shooting in the 5200 block of James Avenue North.

Just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired. Police say they found a man in a nearby alley, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are now interviewing witnesses in relation to the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

The man’s identity and the nature and cause of his death have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.