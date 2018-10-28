MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say a man has died after a Sunday morning shooting in the 5200 block of James Avenue North.

Just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired. Police say they found a man in a nearby alley, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are now interviewing witnesses in relation to the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

The man’s identity and the nature and cause of his death have not been released.