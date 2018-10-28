MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several vigils are taking place across the Twin Cities Sunday and Monday in solidarity with the Jewish community after a gunman opened fire in a Pennsylvania synagogue and left 11 dead.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas and the Minnesota Rabbinical Association invite community members to attend a vigil at Temple Israel in Minneapolis beginning at 3 p.m.

The University of Minnesota’s Hillel student organization is holding its vigil on campus at 7 p.m., and a Monday evening vigil will be held at the Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul at 6 p.m.

You can also donate to the GoFundMe that has been set up to help the families of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims.