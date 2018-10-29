MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota sophomore forward Eric Curry will miss four to six weeks after having left knee surgery, coach Richard Pitino said Monday.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Memphis, Tennessee, redshirted the 2017-18 season after tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee during a summer pickup game. Curry did not play as a precaution in Sunday’s Maroon vs. Gold scrimmage at Williams Arena.

Curry is expected to have a significant impact this season after playing every game as a freshman and scoring in double figures in seven games. He also finished third on the team in rebounding.

Curry’s absence means the Gophers will have to rely more on Jordan Murphy, senior Matz Stockman and freshman Daniel Oturu for depth inside.

The surgery means Curry will likely miss most of the non-conference season. The Gophers host Minnesota-Duluth in an exhibition Nov. 1, then open the regular season Nov. 6 against Nebraska-Omaha.