  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bail, Cesar Sayoc, Miami, Pipe Bombs
Cesar Sayoc (credit: Hennepin County)

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors want no bail for a man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats around the country.

Prosecutors said at the initial court hearing Monday for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc that they believe he is a risk of flight and a danger to the community. A judge will hold a hearing Friday on whether Sayoc can be released on bail.

Sayoc was arrested last Friday on five federal charges relating to the bombs sent to Democrats and other prominent critics of President Donald Trump. He has not yet entered a plea, but his lawyers say Sayoc is entitled to be presumed innocent at this stage.

Sayoc will be prosecuted in New York rather than Miami. Friday’s hearing will also involve when he would be removed to New York.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.