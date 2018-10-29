MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adam Thielen wore cleats Sunday honoring Twins legend, and fellow Minnesota-native, Joe Mauer.

Thielen says he grew up watching Mauer, calling him a huge role model. The star receiver says Mauer inspired him to play sports at the highest level.

Thielen became something of a legend Sunday night, with his eighth straight game with 100 or more yards receiving. Even so, the Vikings still lost at U.S. Bank Stadium to the New Orleans Saints, 30-20.

As for Mauer, he is still weighing the possibility of retirement.