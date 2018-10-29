  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Thielen, Joe Mauer, Twins, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adam Thielen wore cleats Sunday honoring Twins legend, and fellow Minnesota-native, Joe Mauer.

Thielen says he grew up watching Mauer, calling him a huge role model. The star receiver says Mauer inspired him to play sports at the highest level.

Thielen became something of a legend Sunday night, with his eighth straight game with 100 or more yards receiving. Even so, the Vikings still lost at U.S. Bank Stadium to the New Orleans Saints, 30-20.

As for Mauer, he is still weighing the possibility of retirement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.