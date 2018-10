MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The winning Powerball tickets from Saturday night were sold in New York and Iowa.

The New York ticket was sold at a Manhattan deli. The owner says he likely sold the ticket, but doesn’t know who won.

The other ticket was sold at a convenience store in Redfield, Iowa, a small town just west of Des Moines.

Saturday night’s jackpot was worth $688 million, the fourth largest prize in U.S. history.

Powerball winners have up to a year to claim the prize.