ROGERS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two-year-old Maltipoo Hazel was barking to go outside around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Her owner Carrie Ruckle decided to watch her from inside.

“From the streetlight I saw a shadow, and lo and behold, a coyote was charging into our yard,” Ruckle said.

Then there was another shadow from the other direction. Now, two coyotes were moving in on Hazel.

“I ran outside, screamed ‘no’ at the top of my lungs, the both freeze,” Ruckle said. “I grabbed Hazel. They proceeded to stare at me and did not retreat.”

Rogers Police have had an uptick in reports of urban coyotes in recent years. Chief Jeff Beahen said they average about 12 to 16 calls per year on coyote sightings.

There have also been recent sightings in Bloomington and Edina, but there is little authorities can do about them.

“The reality is that both by law and by our duty to protect citizens, there really isn’t much we can do except refer them to a wildlife expert,” Beahen said.

Ruckle waited only a matter of minutes before having contractors come out and map a 6-foot fence for their suburban backyard. She’s not taking any chances to protect a member of their family.

“I ran outside yelling like a crazy person at two in the morning, waking up my neighbors,” Ruckle said. “I would do anything.”