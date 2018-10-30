MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday morning at a liquor store in northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says smoke was seen around 8:45 a.m. rising from the roof of a commercial building on the 2200 block of University Avenue Northeast, which houses B & G Wine and Liquor and Sunny’s Market and Deli.

The fire appears to have mostly affected the liquor store.

Crews evacuated the building, and it took them about an hour to knock down the flames.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.