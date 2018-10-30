OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man who is accused of robbing several Owatonna homes in May is wanted by police after he fled a pending arrest.

Martin Tyler Lampkin is currently wanted on several warrants, which include the string of home robberies earlier this year.

Police say officers were drafting a search warrant Monday for what was believed to be the residence of Lampkin when he appeared. As officers approached Lampkin to make the arrest, he fled on foot.

Lampkin is described as being black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hooded grey sweatshirt. Police consider Lampkin to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lampkin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Owatonna Police Department at 507-774-7207.