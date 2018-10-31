MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota musicians are finally being recognized for their part in one of Bob Dylan’s most famous albums. Dylan recorded Blood on the Tracks in New York in 1974. He didn’t like what he heard, so he re-did half the songs in Minnesota.

But the Minnesotan musicians never got credit. That changes this week with the release of “More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series.”

“History has decided that three days was something special,” bassist Billy Peterson said.

In December of 1974, six young musicians were pulled into Minneapolis’ Sound 80. It started with Bob Dylan’s brother looking for a particular guitar and turned into some of Dylan’s most memorable tracks.

“I had no idea what I was getting into. You can’t make this history up. You can’t try for this your whole life, right,” Peterson said.

Kevin Odegard recalls the synergy in the room and says Dylan was open.

“We were from Minnesota, he’s from Minnesota. He was Bobby Zimmerman, he wasn’t Bob Dylan. There was no movie star, no superstar, there was no celebrity going on in the room at all,” Odegard said.

The musicians learned Dylan wasn’t satisfied with some of his earlier recordings and while home in Minnesota he decided to give them another go.

“It was only going to be one song but he liked ‘Idiot Wind’ enough to go on to the second song. One song at a time and we got through five,” Odegard said.

It’s Tangled Up In Blue that truly struck a chord with Odegard. It started in the key of G.

“Bob comes out and we play it and it’s just OK. I said ‘you know, I think that would sound better up a note. I think it would sound great in the key of A. It’d be more urgent,’” Odegard said.

They got it in one take.

“It became more desperate sounding,” Peterson said.

“We knew it was greatness. And Bob did, too,” Odegard said.

Dylan released ‘Blood on the Tracks’ a month later, with their sound on the album. But their names were missing. Odegard set out to set the record straight.

“It was serious for me, because I got three of the guys in the room and I’m a Midwestern kid with a conscious,” Odegard said.

Over the years it created a buzz with diehard Dylan fans.

“Everything kind of blew up, like who are these mystery guys that made all these hits,” Peterson explained.

With the 2018 release of ‘More Blood, More Tracks,’ it all comes full circle with the Minnesota musicians being given credit.

“We can put all the angst and worry behind us now,” Odegard said.

“Blood on the Tracks” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. “More Blood, More Tracks” comes out Friday.

Odegard became an advocate for songwriter’s rights. Peterson played with other notable musicians: The Steve Miller Band and Leo Kottke.