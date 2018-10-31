By Kim Johnson
Filed Under:Cottage Grove, Cottage Grove Elementary, Excellent Educator, Kim Johnson

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Mary Virgin teaches at Cottage Grove Elementary. She takes her students on adventures by instilling in them a love of reading books. It’s what makes her an Excellent Educator.

Virgin has been inspiring the third-graders for nearly 30 years.

“I’ve always taught third grade, they are just so kind and loving and they are always eager to learn,” she said.

Virgin has wanted to be a teacher as long as she can remember.

“I was one of those girls that always wanted to play school all the time, and I just have a great love for children,” she said.

Virgin is a third grade literacy teacher, when she’s not teaching kids about books in the classroom she can be found in her office working one-on-one with students who need a little extra help.

“Reading takes you to so many different places and I just know there are children that don’t like to read and it’s just because they haven’t found the right book yet so I try to find them the right book so they can go on this adventure,” she said.

Virgin is passionate about helping students read one at a time, and it’s that selflessness that makes her stand out at Cottage Grove Elementary.

“I want them to go home knowing they are loved and care for,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.