MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deer hunting season begins this Saturday in Minnesota.

And officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say hunters will have more opportunities this year.

“The deer hunting outlook for this year is very good,” said DNR official Erik Thorson. “The deer populations are up in most of the state and we have more liberal regulations so there’s more opportunities for deer hunters.”

That means that hunters will be able to shoot at more this year.

“They can shoot a deer of either sex in more deer permit areas and there’s also more bonus permits available,” said Thorson.

DNR officials expect over a half-a-million hunters to participate this weekend.