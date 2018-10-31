  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deer Hunting Season, Local TV, Minnesota DNR

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deer hunting season begins this Saturday in Minnesota.

And officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say hunters will have more opportunities this year.

“The deer hunting outlook for this year is very good,” said DNR official Erik Thorson. “The deer populations are up in most of the state and we have more liberal regulations so there’s more opportunities for deer hunters.”

That means that hunters will be able to shoot at more this year.

“They can shoot a deer of either sex in more deer permit areas and there’s also more bonus permits available,” said Thorson.

DNR officials expect over a half-a-million hunters to participate this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.