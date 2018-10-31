MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jayme Closs disappeared from her western Wisconsin home more than two weeks ago, and there’s yet no new clues as to what happened to her.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday saying that despite the 2,100 tips that investigators have received, there is no update in the case of the missing 13-year-old.

“There is a tip out there that will break this case,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald wrote in a Facebook post, “keep them coming in.”

On Oct. 15, an inaudible 911 call led police to the Closs family home in Barron, Wisconsin, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

At the scene, officers found the door busted in and Jayme’s parents – 56-year-old James and 46-year-old Denise – shot dead. Jayme was nowhere to be found.

In the following days, a massive ground search involving 2,000 volunteers was organized, and investigators urged to the community to report anything suspicious they might have seen.

Currently, a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to her location.

Anyone with information on Jayme is asked to call the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.