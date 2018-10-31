Filed Under:Criminal Vehicular Operation, Frazee

FRAZEE, Minn. (AP) — A driver has been arrested after crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Frazee and killing a man inside.

Police say 50-year-old Marlin Miller, of Ponsford, was in his parked vehicle in the street in front of his workplace, Anderson Bus and Coach, when a car driven by a 39-year old Perham man crashed head-on into Miller’s vehicle Monday morning. KFGO reports Miller was transported to the hospital where he died.

The driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.

Miller’s employer posted on Facebook that Miller was listening to radio as he did every morning when a car with its headlights off slammed into his parked vehicle. Miller had driven bus for Anderson for 30 years.

