MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released more information in the death of a woman at the homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Pamela Rivera died of an accidental overdose from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

In late September, Rivera suffered an overdose at the Hiawatha encampment and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where she was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

Rivera’s death is the third connected to the group of dozens of people sleeping in tents near Hiawatha and Franklin avenues. In less than a month, two others have died in or near the camp.

Currently, city officials are working with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa to relocate the encampment to a temporary housing facility.