MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a University of St. Thomas freshman died after falling 10 stories from an apartment building in Dinkytown, near the University of Minnesota campus.

Investigators say the incident happened right off Interstate 35W at The Bridges apartment building around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Joia Simpson was visiting the area during a Halloween night gathering when she fell. Simpson grew up in Bayside, California. She was a first-year student at the University of St. Thomas.

Halloween night, she crossed the river to the University of Minnesota campus, joining a gathering at The Bridges apartments. The party was in this 10th floor suite, high atop the Minneapolis skyline.

“We got called out about 1 in the morning and when we got there we found the victim,” said Bryan Tyner, assistant chief for the Minneapolis Fire Department. “There were people who were there who were trying to help her who let us know that she had fell from a height of 10 stories.”

The school says she was interested in studying business.

“You don’t want that to happen ever to a student ever, so it’s kind of absurd knowing that it could happen to anyone,” said Sam Castner, a senior at the University of Minnesota.

A blanket of sadness covered Joia’s school Thursday, while her family asked that she be remembered for her smile.

Police say they’re treating the incident as an accident. They are waiting for a medical examiner’s report.