Recipe Courtesy Ariana Feygin, Master Chef Junior Competitor
Ingredients:
Pork Tenderloin
- 1 Medium Sized Pork Tenderloin
- 2-3 Tbsp Butter
- 3 Cloves of Garlic
- Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme Leaves
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- Oil with high smoke point such as Canola or Grapeseed oil
Roasted Apples and Butternut Squash
- 3 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 3 Medium Sized Apples, diced
- 1 Tbsp Brown Sugar
- ¼ Chopped Parsley
- 2 Tbsp Chopped Sage
- Salt, Pepper and Nutmeg to taste
- 2 Cups Diced Butternut Squash
Directions:
*Potato Purée to serve
- Preheat oven to 400°
- Combine the apples, oil, brown sugar, sage, squash, and seasonings. Roast until softened and caramelized. Top with chopped parsley
- Season pork generously with salt and pepper
- Place pan over high heat and add the oil
- Once the oil is hot, add the pork and sear it on all sides until colored and golden all over
- Add the butter, herbs, and garlic. Spoon the foaming butter over the loin to infuse the herb flavor. Finish cooking the pork in the oven if needed.
- Remove the pork loin and allow it to rest at least 5 min
- Slice and serve the pork loin with your favorite potato purée, apples, and squash