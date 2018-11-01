Body Found In Central Minnesota Field; Investigation UnderwayAuthorities in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found in a field on Halloween.

DEA: Beware Of Drug-Laced Candy This HalloweenThe DEA is warning first responders and parents to be on the lookout for candy laced with marijuana and methamphetamine this Halloween.

Report: East Ridge HS Athlete Sues MSHSL After Ejection, SuspensionAn East Ridge high school football player is suing the Minnesota State High School League after he was suspended for four games after a targeting penalty.

WATCH: Girl, 14, Arrested After Video Of Bathroom Fight Goes ViralA 14-year-old Florida girl was arrested and charged after video allegedly showed her beating up a classmate in the school bathroom.

St. Paul Couple Get Engaged Live On NYC TV At Halloween ParadeA St. Paul couple's life changed forever while visiting New York City this Halloween. A couple dressed up as Popeye and Olive Oyl were interviewed on Spectrum's NY1 News Wednesday night. In the middle of the interview, Popeye got on one knee and proposed to Olive Oyl!

‘He’s A Tough Kid’: Hill-Murray Football Player Zach Zarembinski Remains In ComaAt 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighing around 300 pounds, football nose guard Zach Zarembinski is an imposing player on the field. But tragically, the Hill-Murray High School senior is now at St. Paul’s Regions Hospital, where he remains sedated in the Intensive Care Unit. He was rushed there Saturday afternoon after collapsing along the sidelines during the third quarter of the team’s playoff game.

‘It’s Just Frustrating’: Minneapolis Homeowners On The Hook For Repairing Water, Sewer Lines“Where do people who encounter these issues come up with this money? Like how does that even work?”

Derrick Rose Cries Tears Of Joy After Scoring Career-High 50 Points In Wolves Win Over JazzDerrick Rose scored a career-high 50 points, turning back the clock to his prime years and lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz 128-125 on Wednesday night. Rose was in tears after the game as he walked off the court serenaded by chants of "MVP! MVP!" from the home crowd. The 30-year-old point guard has been derailed by injuries since he was the 2011 NBA MVP. He had 34 points in the second half and 15 in a tightly contested fourth quarter as the Wolves held off the Jazz. His basket down low with 30 seconds remaining put Minnesota up for good, and he made two free throws with 13.8 seconds left to preserve a three-point lead.

Decades Later, Minn. Musicians Get Credit For Dylan's 'Blood On The Tracks' AlbumMinnesota musicians are finally being recognized for their part in one of Bob Dylan's most famous albums. Dylan recorded Blood on the Tracks in New York in 1974. He didn't like what he heard, so he re-did half the songs in Minnesota. But the Minnesotan musicians never got credit. That changes this week with the release of "More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series."

Barron Co. Parents Take Extra Precautions This Halloween After Jayme Closs DisappearanceHalloween is all about tricks and treats, but there is a dark shadow hanging over the holiday in Barron County, Wisconsin, as Jayme Closs remains missing. "It could hit a small town, anywhere," said mother LeAnn Lanners.