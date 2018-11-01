With Roasted Butternut Squash, Apples, & Potato Purée
Recipe Courtesy Ariana Feygin, Master Chef Junior Competitor

Ingredients:

Pork Tenderloin

  • 1 Medium Sized Pork Tenderloin
  • 2-3 Tbsp Butter
  • 3 Cloves of Garlic
  • Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme Leaves
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • Oil with high smoke point such as Canola or Grapeseed oil

Roasted Apples and Butternut Squash

  • 3 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • 3 Medium Sized Apples, diced
  • 1 Tbsp Brown Sugar
  • ¼ Chopped Parsley
  • 2 Tbsp Chopped Sage
  • Salt, Pepper and Nutmeg to taste
  • 2 Cups Diced Butternut Squash

Directions:

*Potato Purée to serve

  1. Preheat oven to 400°
  2. Combine the apples, oil, brown sugar, sage, squash, and seasonings. Roast until softened and caramelized. Top with chopped parsley
  3. Season pork generously with salt and pepper
  4. Place pan over high heat and add the oil
  5. Once the oil is hot, add the pork and sear it on all sides until colored and golden all over
  6. Add the butter, herbs, and garlic. Spoon the foaming butter over the loin to infuse the herb flavor. Finish cooking the pork in the oven if needed.
  7. Remove the pork loin and allow it to rest at least 5 min
  8. Slice and serve the pork loin with your favorite potato purée, apples, and squash
