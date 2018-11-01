  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Timberwolves, Prince
(credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled their Prince-inspired uniforms that honor the late musician’s legacy.

On Thursday, the team announced the collaborative effort between the team, Nike and the Prince Estate.

The Prince Estate says the uniform blends music, basketball, culture and incorporates multiple references to the legacy of Prince.

“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball – as a player and a fan,” the Prince Estate said. “This partnership brings together the city of Minneapolis, and more broadly the state of Minnesota, in an exciting effort to uniquely honor Prince. We look forward to initiatives ahead – both on and off the court – that will extend from this campaign and echo throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. Thanks to the Timberwolves, Nike and the NBA.”

The references on the jerseys include a paisley leaf, a shoulder pattern honoring the iconic jacket Prince wore in “Purple Rain”, and, of course, the purple font.

kat full prince ‘U Got The Look’: Timberwolves Unveil Team’s Prince Inspired Uniforms

(credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)


The new uniforms will debut on Friday, November 16 when the team plays the Portland Trailblazers at Target Center. The team will wear the jerseys eight times during the regular season.

The City Edition Uniforms will be available for purchase online at the TimberwolvesTeamStore.com at 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.