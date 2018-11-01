MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled their Prince-inspired uniforms that honor the late musician’s legacy.

On Thursday, the team announced the collaborative effort between the team, Nike and the Prince Estate.

NEWS: In partnership with the Prince Estate, Timberwolves unveil Prince-inspired city edition uniforms pic.twitter.com/dT6ksF6TWq — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 1, 2018

The Prince Estate says the uniform blends music, basketball, culture and incorporates multiple references to the legacy of Prince.

“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball – as a player and a fan,” the Prince Estate said. “This partnership brings together the city of Minneapolis, and more broadly the state of Minnesota, in an exciting effort to uniquely honor Prince. We look forward to initiatives ahead – both on and off the court – that will extend from this campaign and echo throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. Thanks to the Timberwolves, Nike and the NBA.”

The references on the jerseys include a paisley leaf, a shoulder pattern honoring the iconic jacket Prince wore in “Purple Rain”, and, of course, the purple font.



The new uniforms will debut on Friday, November 16 when the team plays the Portland Trailblazers at Target Center. The team will wear the jerseys eight times during the regular season.

The City Edition Uniforms will be available for purchase online at the TimberwolvesTeamStore.com at 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8.