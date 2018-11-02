MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a fourth person has died at the homeless encampment near downtown Minneapolis.

Police have confirmed that the Thursday morning death is linked to a drug overdose.

The death is connected to the group of hundreds of people sleeping in tents near Hiawatha and Franklin avenues. Three others have recently died in or near the camp.

Currently, city officials are working with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa to relocate the encampment to a temporary housing facility.

No additional information has been released at this time.