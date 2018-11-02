  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homeless Encampment, Overdose Death
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a fourth person has died at the homeless encampment near downtown Minneapolis.

Police have confirmed that the Thursday morning death is linked to a drug overdose.

The death is connected to the group of hundreds of people sleeping in tents near Hiawatha and Franklin avenues. Three others have recently died in or near the camp.

RELATED: WCCO Spends A Night At The Minneapolis Homeless Encampment ‘Tent City’

Currently, city officials are working with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa to relocate the encampment to a temporary housing facility.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.