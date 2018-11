MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman who was last seen near 9800 France Avenue in Bloomington has been reported missing, and police are turning to the public for information on her whereabouts.

Police say Valentina Lindemann also frequents Moir Park and Mall of America. She was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, leggings, a green sweatshirt and a black coat.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen her to call 911.