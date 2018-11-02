MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a woman has been charged with child neglect and false imprisonment after allegedly locking her 14-year-old son in a Roseville storage unit on Sept. 18.

An employee told police a voice came from inside a locked 5-by-5-feet unit at Acorn Mini Storage in Roseville. The person was later identified as a 14-year-old boy. Police say the boy told them he and his mother have been homeless since 2016 and allegedly slept in the storage unit the night before the incident.

Police say management called the boy’s mother, saying they knew she locked her son in the unit. The woman allegedly replied, “yeah, and?”

Police say the boy had allegedly not eaten or had anything to drink in over 24 hours when they arrived on scene.

Authorities say they stopped the mother on her way to the storage unit, and she allegedly told them she was trying to get back to Chicago. She said her son was allegedly being argumentative and refused to go with her, so she left him in the storage unit.

According to police, the boy is not enrolled in school.