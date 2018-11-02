AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The Afton City Attorney has filed a five-count complaint against an angry motorist after Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins said she and a friend had a close call while training near her Minnesota hometown.

Diggins said in a blog post that she and her Stillwater High School coach, Kris Hansen, were roller-skiing single file on Sunday when an SUV flew by them a few miles from her home in Afton, saying the driver could have killed them.

“The very unfortunate incident this past weekend is completely unacceptable behavior and we have zero tolerance for this type of aggressive, threatening, and dangerous behavior,” reads a statement released by the City of Afton. “Our residents and visitors to our city need to be certain that their health and safety remains our top priority.”

Diggins, a 27-year-old cross-country skier, said the driver stopped in the road and started driving next to them as they tried to pass.

The criminal complaint includes counts of assault, reckless driving, careless driving, disorderly conduct and nuisance on a public roadway.