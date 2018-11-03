MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the greatest finds in the history of underwater archaeology are on display beginning Sunday at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

“Egypt’s Sunken Cities” is the result of work done by explorer and archaeologist Franck Goddio and his team. They raised the treasures from their watery hideaway after more than 1,000 years.

In the video above, WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak get a sneak peek at the incredible exhibit from Goddio himself.

MIA is open every day but Monday, and admission to the museum is free. You do need a ticket for the exhibit, which cost $20 each.