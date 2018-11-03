Filed Under:Fillmore County, Spring Valley, Theft, Valley Wash Laundromat
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who allegedly stole from a soda machine Wednesday at the Valley Wash Laundromat in Spring Valley.

Authorities say the soda machine theft could be related to another incident in Spring Valley and thefts in southern Minnesota.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be a white male and white female. The female is described as having reddish dyed hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 507-765-3874.

