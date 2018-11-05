Actress Julianne Moore attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Got red hair? Monday, Nov. 5 is your day to celebrate, because it’s National Love Your Red Hair Day!

The holiday was started by two redheaded sisters who wanted to help other gingers embrace and love their fiery locks.

To help celebrate, here are nine fun facts about redheads: