MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Newsflash: the priciest listing in today’s Minneapolis rental market is going for $8,950 per month, a mind-blowing 213 percent above the median average for three-bedroom rentals in Minnesota. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only high-end listing in the city. But just how top-tier are the features, given these hefty prices?

We combed through local listings in Minneapolis via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city’s most opulent listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2622 W. Lake St., #804 (Cedar-Isles-Dean)

Right off the bat, gaze at this apartment situated at 2622 W. Lake St., #804 in Cedar-Isles-Dean. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,177 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Minneapolis is roughly $1,800/month, this place is currently priced at $8,950/month. Why so costly?

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, designer appliances, a breakfast island, floor-to-ceiling windows, ceiling fans and a balcony. Pets aren’t permitted in this expansive rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

618 N. Washington Ave., #700 (North Loop)

Then, here’s this condo over at 618 N. Washington Ave., #700 in North Loop. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and it’s a voluminous 1,992 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Minneapolis is about $1,800/month, this place is currently listed at $7,500/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a roof deck, outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, prospective tenants can anticipate a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a kitchen island and a terrace. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this deluxe home.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

1776 Knox Ave. South (Lowry Hill)

Then, check out this single-family home situated at 1776 Knox Ave. South in Lowry Hill. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Minneapolis is roughly $2,150/month, this rental is currently going for $5,800/month.

The house features hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, both central heating and air conditioning, a breakfast island, built-in storage features, a fireplace and an expansive deck. There’s also garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Inhabiting this deluxe rental is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location isn’t very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

