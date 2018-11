Got too much Halloween candy to eat? Well, some dental offices in the Twin Cities are offering to take back the candy and donate to troops and others who might need something sweet.

Below is a list of offices accepting candy.

On Monday

Stillwater Family Dental

13481 60th Street North #100

Stillwater, MN 55082

651-351-0890

Dentistry for the Entire Family

1099 East Moore Lake Drive

Fridley, MN 55492

763-586-9988

Plymouth Station Dental

16795 Country Road 24

Plymouth, MN 55447

763-577-9840

Monday-Thursday

Imagine Smiles

10705 Town Square Drive NE, Suite 200

Blaine, MN 55449

763-269-8650

Over The Next Few Weeks

Tranquility Dental

7415 Wayzata Blvd. Suite 201

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

952-334-3304

Fairview Clinics

Fairview Clinics – Apple Valley

Fairview Clinics – Andover

Fairview Clinics – Bass Lake (Maple Grove)

Fairview Clinics – Blaine

Fairview Clinics – Bloomington Oxboro

Fairview Clinics – Bloomington Lake, Minneapolis

Fairview Clinics – Bloomington Lake, Xerxes

Fairview Clinics – Brooklyn Park

Fairview Clinics – Burnsville

Fairview Clinics – Chisago Lakes

Fairview Clinics – Columbia Heights

Fairview Clinics – Eden Prairie

Fairview Clinics – Elk River

Fairview Clinics – Farmington

Fairview Clinics – Fridley

Fairview Clinics – Highland Park

Fairview Clinics – Hugo

Fairview Clinics – Lakeville

Fairview Clinics – Lino Lakes

Fairview Clinics – Milaca

Fairview Clinics – New Brighton

Fairview Clinics – North Branch

Fairview Clinics – Pine City

Fairview Clinics – Princeton

Fairview Clinics – Prior Lake

Fairview Clinics – Rogers

Fairview Clinics – Savage

Fairview Clinics – University Children’s

Fairview Clinics – Uptown

Fairview Clinics – Zimmerman

M Health Maple Grove Clinic

M Health Nurse Practitioners Clinic

M Health Mill City Clinic

HealthEast Clinic – Rice Street

HealthEast Clinic – Stillwater

HealthEast Clinic – Vadnais Heights

HealthEast Clinic – Woodwinds