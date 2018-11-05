MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin community is grieving the sudden loss of four lives, as a mother and 3 girl scouts were killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

They were killed while cleaning garbage out of a ditch in Lake Hallie. Police say a 21-year-old driver of a pick-up truck veered off the road and hit the troop. He took off, later turning himself in.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Colten Treu. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that authorities are pursuing charges that would include four counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, four counts homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit-and-run involving death, and one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

Officials say a fourth girl is battling critical injuries in the hospital.

On Sunday, hundreds of community members gathered outside Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls. Some of the girls were fourth graders.

The crowd held candles and sang songs in the rain.

Pastor Jim Woldhuis says the mother and daughter who died attended Chippewa Valley Bible Church, where he presides.

Counselors, psychologists, therapy dogs, and faith leaders will again be at the two elementary schools where the victims were students.