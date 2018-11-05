MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he crashed into a crosswalk pole before fleeing police early Sunday morning in Mankato.

Daniel Basung was charged with fleeing the police, DWI, driving after revocation and hit and run after a deputy witnessed him crash his car into a crosswalk pole and decorative limestone rock in downtown Mankato.

After a short chase, police initiated a pursuit intervention technique and were able to apprehend Basung at the scene.

A 28-year-old passenger was released at the scene and was not charged.

No injuries were reported.