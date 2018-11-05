ELECTION RESOURCES:From governor to attorney general, here's a look at the biggest races in Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DWI, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he crashed into a crosswalk pole before fleeing police early Sunday morning in Mankato.

Daniel Basung was charged with fleeing the police, DWI, driving after revocation and hit and run after a deputy witnessed him crash his car into a crosswalk pole and decorative limestone rock in downtown Mankato.

After a short chase, police initiated a pursuit intervention technique and were able to apprehend Basung at the scene.

A 28-year-old passenger was released at the scene and was not charged.

No injuries were reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.