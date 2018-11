MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Waseca police are seeking help from the public in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who did not return home from school Friday afternoon.

Madison Hjermstad was last seen leaving a home in Mankato in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waseca Police Department Dispatch Center at 507-835-0500.