ELECTION RESOURCES:From governor to attorney general, here's a look at the biggest races in Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Richard Donald Schmit, Shane Mekeland

FOLEY, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a central Minnesota man with punching a legislative candidate in the face during a talk about politics.

Fifty-three-year-old Richard Donald Schmit of Foley is charged with one felony count of third-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree assault.

Republican House candidate Shane Mekeland reported he was assaulted the night of Oct. 12.

According to the complaint, Mekeland was sitting on a barstool at a bar talking with Schmit about politics. The complaint alleges during the talk, Schmit punched Mekeland after the candidate made comments about the middle class.

Mekeland fell backward. The St. Cloud Times reports he told police he hit his head on the floor and passed out.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for Schmit. He’s due in court Nov. 15.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.