MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Arson investigators in St. Paul are giving cash to people who help them solve crimes.

Monday afternoon, Will Ricci got a check from fire investigators in St. Paul. He helped solve an April arson on Case Avenue in St. Paul. Investigators say a man set the home on fire while two people were inside and later confessed to a friend who came forward to police.

“I think other people could have been in danger and I just had to think beyond the friendship I had with the person, think about others,” Ricci said.

Sgt. Candice Jones is an arson investigator with St. Paul Fire Department.

“He kind of put his own safety in jeopardy by providing that and it was crucial,” Jones said. “I don’t think had he not provided that information we would have solved that crime.”

Ricci says he also decided to come forward in hopes his friend would get help.

Though Ricci chose to give police his tip directly, there is an anonymous arson hotline anyone can call at 1-800-723-2020. Rewards go up to $1 thousand.