MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More people seem to be more willing to downsize — they’re even ready to go “tiny.”

A new survey by the National Association of Home Builders shows more than half of Americans would consider living in a home that’s less than 600 square feet.

Sixty-three percent of millennials say they’d live in a tiny house.

According to a CNN report, those in the tiny house industry say the challenge to wider acceptance of tiny homes is procedural – things like consumer financing and zoning regulations are holding the industry back.

With design enhancements and changes in financing and zoning, even wider acceptance of tiny homes may be possible.