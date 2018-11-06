MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Chisholm are again asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a 50-year-old man who was last seen on May 8.

Authorities say there has been no contact with Christopher Quirk of Chisholm since then, and because of his health issues, there is concern for his welfare.

Quirk was last seen in Virginia, Minnesota. He has family in Chisholm and the Twin Cities metro area.

Authorities are asking residents in the Virginia and Chisholm area to check their properties for someone who might be seeking shelter.

Quirk is described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and gray/brown hair. He has a tattoo of a heart on his upper right arm and walks with a limp.

He does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chisolm police at 218-254-7916.