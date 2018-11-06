MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dean Phillips has enough votes to be declared the winner of Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, as called by the Associated Press.

The race was ruled as a tossup very early on, which led to an ugly campaign ad war.

Congressmen Erik Paulsen was first sworn into Congress back in 2008. The five-term incumbent has faced a wave of criticisms and protests for failing to hold in person town hall meetings.

Paulsen has tried to distance himself from the President on issues like trade, where he has been sharply critical of Trump’s tariff proposals.

Phillips’ family started Phillips Distilling Co., a Minneapolis company that created Phillips Vodka and Prairie Organic Spirits. He also owned Talenti Gelato. He has sold both of those businesses and in recent years has worked on philanthropic issues and co-founded Penny’s Coffee, a Minneapolis coffee shop near downtown.