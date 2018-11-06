ELECTION RESULTS:The polls have closed! Click here to see results live!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — It appears that Democrats are poised to take over the Minnesota State House, as reported by WCCO’s political reporter Pat Kessler.

Late Tuesday night, Minnesota House Speaker Daudt conceded Republicans will lose control of state House as Democrats sweep suburbs.

The battle for the state House was fought largely in the suburbs of Minneapolis and St. Paul, where Democrats hoped a backlash against President Donald Trump and Republicans would help sweep them back into power for the first time since 2014.

With all 134 House members on the ballot, Democrats homed in on the suburbs, including 12 seats held by Republicans that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Contrasting with the Minnesota Senate, Democrats had to gain far more ground in the House to take control – needing to flip 11 districts.

