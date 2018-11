MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say Highway 55 is closed west of the Twin Cities metro due to a fatal crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles at about 6 p.m. on Highway 55 at County Road 50 in Rockford. Authorities say Highway 55 is closed in both directions while they investigate the crash, and will be for about two hours.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash at Highway 55 and CR 50 in Rockford. Highway 55 is closed in both directions. Clear time is one to two hours – find an alternate route. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 7, 2018

