MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was 17 years old when he was charged in the shooting deaths of a man and a baby in Minneapolis in 2016 has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Jeannice Reding convicted Jquan McInnis, now 19, for the crime that happened Oct. 9, 2016. He had been indicted by a grand jury.

The victims were 20-year-old Gustav Christianson II and seven-month old Jayden Redden. Minneapolis Police said that McInnis was riding in a car with then 25-year-old Rashad Austin two years ago when McInnis saw Christianson in a car nearby. He then got out of the car and went up to the other vehicle, firing shots into it before running away.

Redden’s father was also in the vehicle, and ran with the baby toward Children’s Hospital before being met by paramedics, who treated Redden in an ambulance before transporting him to the hospital. He died a short time thereafter.

“Being under 18 at the time of the murders will have an impact on his sentence, since U.S. Supreme Court rulings have added new requirements before a juvenile can be sentenced to life without parole, which is what an adult would receive in a first-degree murder conviction,” the county attorney’s office said in a press release.