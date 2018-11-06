ELECTION RESOURCES:It's Election Day! For information on all the big Minnesota races, click here.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jquan LeeArthur McInnis, Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was 17 years old when he was charged in the shooting deaths of a man and a baby in Minneapolis in 2016 has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Jeannice Reding convicted Jquan McInnis, now 19, for the crime that happened Oct. 9, 2016. He had been indicted by a grand jury.

The victims were 20-year-old Gustav Christianson II and seven-month old Jayden Redden. Minneapolis Police said that McInnis was riding in a car with then 25-year-old Rashad Austin two years ago when McInnis saw Christianson in a car nearby. He then got out of the car and went up to the other vehicle, firing shots into it before running away.

Redden’s father was also in the vehicle, and ran with the baby toward Children’s Hospital before being met by paramedics, who treated Redden in an ambulance before transporting him to the hospital. He died a short time thereafter.

“Being under 18 at the time of the murders will have an impact on his sentence, since U.S. Supreme Court rulings have added new requirements before a juvenile can be sentenced to life without parole, which is what an adult would receive in a first-degree murder conviction,” the county attorney’s office said in a press release.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.